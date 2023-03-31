Bangkok Ready for MP Candidate Registration

March 31, 2023
View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image

View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image. Photo: Bjoertvedt. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, March 31 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is ready to accept applications for MP candidates early next month.

Prayut Won’t Run as List-MP Candidate For United Thai Nation Party

Kachit Chatchawanit, Deputy Permanent Secretary for BMA said two venues have been arranged for MP candidate registration.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

