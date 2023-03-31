Thai Export Sector Recovery Expected in 2nd Half of 2023

March 31, 2023 TN
Cargo containers

Cargo containers. Photo: Pexels (Pixabay).




BANGKOK (NNT) – Amid economic uncertainty and an inflationary environment posing challenges for Thai exports in the first half of 2023, the Ministry of Commerce anticipates a recovery for the country’s export sector in the second half of the year.

Durian is Thailand’s top export earner, outranking rice and rubber

Department of International Trade Promotion Director-General Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit stated that Thai outbound shipments are expected to contract in the first and second quarters as importers still have large stockpiles. However, exports are expected to bounce back in the second half of this year.

According to the ministry’s data, the customs-cleared value of exports decreased for the fifth month in a row in February. For the first two months of 2023, Thai exports fell by 4.6% to 42.6 billion U.S. dollars. Factors in exports last month included a high base in February 2022 and key importing countries facing mounting pressure from the global economic slowdown, which hamper demand for products.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Dani Pedrosa test at Buri Ram Chang International Circuit

Thai politician Chonsawat Asavahame dies of heatstroke in Buri Ram

March 31, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police BMW Motorbikes

Eight Thai policemen jailed for corruption

March 31, 2023 TN
Radon is commonly found in houses and buildings.

'Radon': a Lung Cancer Threat Next Door Chula's Engineering Professor Suggests Ways to Protect Ourselves

March 31, 2023 Chulalongkorn University

