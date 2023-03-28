Prayut Won’t Run as List-MP Candidate For United Thai Nation Party

March 28, 2023 TN
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attending and event at the United Thai Nation Party.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attending and event at the United Thai Nation Party. Photo: พรรครวมไทยสร้างชาติ United Thai Nation Party.




BANGKOK, March 28 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha will not run as a list-MP candidate of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party but it is not a problem, said government spokesman, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

Gen Prayut is the party’s member and chairman of the policy and strategy committee. He is leading the election campaigns and is everything in the UTN. It won’t be a problem that he is not the party-list candidate, said Thanakorn UTN leader.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

