Bangkok: Another arrest in immigration abduction-ransom case









Police have arrested a Thai man as an accessory in the alleged abduction and crypto-ransom by immigration police officers of a Chinese man and his Thai interpreter

Surachai Patanachaicharoen, 58, was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Big C store in Wang Thonglang district about 7pm on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

