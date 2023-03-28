Bangkok: Another arrest in immigration abduction-ransom case
Police have arrested a Thai man as an accessory in the alleged abduction and crypto-ransom by immigration police officers of a Chinese man and his Thai interpreter
Surachai Patanachaicharoen, 58, was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Big C store in Wang Thonglang district about 7pm on Monday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
