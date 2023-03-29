Chinese and Russian Property Buyers Increasing in Phuket









More Chinese and Russian investors are interested in buying properties in Phuket, said the President of the Phuket Real Estate Association

The President of the Phuket Real Estate Association Mr. Pattanan Pisutwimon told Thai media that since last year, 2022, villas are being highly sold while pool villa construction is increasing. Meanwhile, not many new condominiums are being built but a lot more existing condominiums already have been sold.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





