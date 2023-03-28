Over 3,400 people in Chiang Rai treated for respiratory conditions last week









More than 3,400 people in Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Rai, including 372 in Mae Sai district alone, were treated for respiratory conditions between March 19th and 26th, as they struggle to cope with choking air pollution caused by forest and farm fires.

Meanwhile, Chiang Rai governor Puttipong Sirimat said yesterday (Monday) that he will not yet declare Mae Sai district a disaster zone, as proposed by the business sector and civic groups, for fear that the measure will have a negative impacts on a lot of people, but he will explore other options.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

