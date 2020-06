PHUKET: A mahout was found with his throat cut by his own long knife at an elephant camp near Nai Thon Beach late yesterday afternoon (June 16). The relative who lived with the mahout believes that the man committed suicide.

Capt Sunan Petnu of the Sakoo Police was called to the elephant camp at around 5pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

