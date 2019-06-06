Thu. Jun 6th, 2019

Free legal services in English to land at key Phuket police stations

Toyota police car in Lampang

Royal Thai Police Toyota car. Photo: PA.


PHUKET: Volunteer lawyers with English-speaking capabilities will turn up to aid Thais and foreigners, including tourists, in trouble with the law at Phuket City Police Station and Patong Police Station – free of charge – starting this Sunday (June 9).

The free legal services is part of a nationwide campaign by the Lawyers Council of Thailand to empower people with knowledge of the law, explained Nuannit Chantawong of the Phuket chapter of the Lawyers Council of Thailand.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

