Free legal services in English to land at key Phuket police stations
PHUKET: Volunteer lawyers with English-speaking capabilities will turn up to aid Thais and foreigners, including tourists, in trouble with the law at Phuket City Police Station and Patong Police Station – free of charge – starting this Sunday (June 9).
The free legal services is part of a nationwide campaign by the Lawyers Council of Thailand to empower people with knowledge of the law, explained Nuannit Chantawong of the Phuket chapter of the Lawyers Council of Thailand.
