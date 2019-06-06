Free legal services in English to land at key Phuket police stations





PHUKET: Volunteer lawyers with English-speaking capabilities will turn up to aid Thais and foreigners, including tourists, in trouble with the law at Phuket City Police Station and Patong Police Station – free of charge – starting this Sunday (June 9).

The free legal services is part of a nationwide campaign by the Lawyers Council of Thailand to empower people with knowledge of the law, explained Nuannit Chantawong of the Phuket chapter of the Lawyers Council of Thailand.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



