An explosion that injured six people at the Mae Hong Son temple on Wednesday night may have been caused by flash powder being pounded into fireworks for the Bung Fai festival.

The blast occurred at 8pm at Wat Sob Soi in Tambon Pang Moo in Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By Tossapol Boonpat

The Nation

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts