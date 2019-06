NAN: A sudden flood and landslide cut off a road in Chalerm Phrakiat after three hours of heavy rain in the district.

Water runoff flooded tambon Khun Nan in the district and a landside blocked traffic between Chalerm Phrakiat and Bo Klue districts.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Rarinthorn Petcharoen

BANGKOK POST

