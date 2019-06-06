Thu. Jun 6th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Cambodian Loggers Narrowly Escape Arrest in Thap Lan National Park

1 min read
6 mins ago TN
Illegal logging of Rosewood

Illegal logging of Rosewood. Photo: Maky.


NAKHON RATCHASIMA, June 6 (TNA) – A group of Cambodian illegal loggers narrowly escaped arrest after allegedly smuggling precious Siamese rosewood in a national park in Thailand’s northeast.

The Cambodians were spotted on a pickup truck near Thap Lan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province Wednesday night. Thai park rangers and police officers ordered them to stop but they quickly fled into the darkness.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Father demands answers from Korat medical units after death of young son from dengue disease

2 days ago TN
1 min read

608kg of marijuana seized in Bueng Kan

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Taxi driver returns Bt360,000 in cash to Swiss businessman

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Miss Universe Thailand 2019 registration opens

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Cambodian Loggers Narrowly Escape Arrest in Thap Lan National Park

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Flashflood, landslide hit Nan

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Free legal services in English to land at key Phuket police stations

16 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close