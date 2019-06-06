Cambodian Loggers Narrowly Escape Arrest in Thap Lan National Park

Cambodian Loggers Narrowly Escape Arrest in Thap Lan National Park1 min read
NAKHON RATCHASIMA, June 6 (TNA) – A group of Cambodian illegal loggers narrowly escaped arrest after allegedly smuggling precious Siamese rosewood in a national park in Thailand’s northeast.
The Cambodians were spotted on a pickup truck near Thap Lan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province Wednesday night. Thai park rangers and police officers ordered them to stop but they quickly fled into the darkness.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA