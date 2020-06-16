Government endorses three packages to revive ailing tourism industry

Government endorses three packages to revive ailing tourism industry1 min read
Thailand’s Cabinet today approved three packages intended to reboot Thailand’s declining tourism industry, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourist arrivals and revenues for the first quarter of this year fell by over 50% compared to the same period last year.
Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said, after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had reminded the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, which initiated the three packages, to ensure that they are implemented with transparency and efficiency.
By Thai PBS World