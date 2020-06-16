Tue. Jun 16th, 2020

Government endorses three packages to revive ailing tourism industry

A beach resort in Koh Samet Island.Island

A beach resort in Koh Samet Island. Photo: Adventure in Thailand.


Thailand’s Cabinet today approved three packages intended to reboot Thailand’s declining tourism industry, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourist arrivals and revenues for the first quarter of this year fell by over 50% compared to the same period last year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said, after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had reminded the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, which initiated the three packages, to ensure that they are implemented with transparency and efficiency.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

