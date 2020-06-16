Government endorses three packages to revive ailing tourism industry





Thailand’s Cabinet today approved three packages intended to reboot Thailand’s declining tourism industry, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourist arrivals and revenues for the first quarter of this year fell by over 50% compared to the same period last year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said, after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had reminded the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, which initiated the three packages, to ensure that they are implemented with transparency and efficiency.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



