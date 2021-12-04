December 4, 2021

His Majesty to lay foundation stone at King Bhumibol Memorial Park

7 hours ago TN
HM King Bhumibol of Thailand

HM King Bhumibol of Thailand. Photo: Sébastien Bertrand / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The legacy of His Late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej remains in the hearts of the Thai people. A new public park in Bangkok commemorating the royal contributions of His Late Majesty is set to open on 5 December.

Of many great legacies and memories left behind by His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, the royal projects initiated by the late monarch have immensely helped improve the quality of Thai people’s lives. Throughout his reign, about 4,000 royal projects came into existence across the country, even in rural areas, to help promote skills and sustainable occupations for local villagers.

One of the most-known royal projects is the Royal Agricultural Station Ang Khang in Chiang Mai province. It is situated on the highlands of Doi Ang Khang in Fang district. This farming plot was first established in 1969 as the country’s first experimental plantation for temperate plants, as a way to discourage local farmers from opium cultivation.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Khao San Road at night

Eased Booze Control Livens up Khaosan Road

2 days ago TN
Hua Lamphong Railway Station, Bangkok

Transport ministry asserts Hua Lamphong Station will not be demolished

4 days ago TN
Bang Grand Station in Chatuchak, Bangkok

Pfizer, Moderna Vaccination Attracts Crowds to Bang Sue Grand Station

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Hua Hin night market bar

Three more places welcome partial lifting of alcohol ban

6 hours ago TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport

Intense screening of international passengers at Samui Airport, as precaution against Omicron variant

6 hours ago TN
Islamic School in Southern Thailand

Security guard murdered in front of a mosque in Yala province

6 hours ago TN
Chiangsaen Immigration Office in Chiang Rai

More illegal border crossers from Myanmar caught in Chiang Mai

7 hours ago TN
HM King Bhumibol of Thailand

His Majesty to lay foundation stone at King Bhumibol Memorial Park

7 hours ago TN