His Majesty to lay foundation stone at King Bhumibol Memorial Park









BANGKOK (NNT) – The legacy of His Late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej remains in the hearts of the Thai people. A new public park in Bangkok commemorating the royal contributions of His Late Majesty is set to open on 5 December.

Of many great legacies and memories left behind by His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, the royal projects initiated by the late monarch have immensely helped improve the quality of Thai people’s lives. Throughout his reign, about 4,000 royal projects came into existence across the country, even in rural areas, to help promote skills and sustainable occupations for local villagers.

One of the most-known royal projects is the Royal Agricultural Station Ang Khang in Chiang Mai province. It is situated on the highlands of Doi Ang Khang in Fang district. This farming plot was first established in 1969 as the country’s first experimental plantation for temperate plants, as a way to discourage local farmers from opium cultivation.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

