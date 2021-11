View of the Grand Palace and Sanam Luang in Bangkok. Photo: Uthen Smantai.









BANGKOK, Nov 19 (TNA) – The Bureau of the Royal Household has released the virtual design of a new public park in honor of King Rama IX that is being constructed at the old compound of the Royal Turf Club which covers 297 rai of land on Phitsanulok Road.

The new public park was scheduled for completion in 2024. It will be a forest park that can also function as a water retention area in inner Bangkok.

