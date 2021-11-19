November 19, 2021

Government explains delay in reopening entertainment venues

10 hours ago TN
Pattaya beach bar

Bar on Pattaya beach. Photo: ThaiTourismGuide dot com / flickr.




The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has given two reasons for delaying the reopening of entertainment places, and said operators must improve disease control standards.

Apisamai Srirangson, a spokeswoman for the CCSA, admitted on Friday that when the government postponed their reopening from December to Jan 16 the operators of entertainment venues were bitterly disappointed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

