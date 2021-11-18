November 18, 2021

‘ChulaCov19’ Thailand’s first COVID-19 vaccine to enter third phase of trials

“ChulaCov19” Thailand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Tested on Humans

“ChulaCov19” Thailand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Tested on Humans. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




Chulalongkorn University’s Centre of Excellence in Vaccine Research and Development expects to register its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, known as ChulaCOV-19, mid-next year.

Kiat Raxrungtham, head of the Covid-19 vaccine development project, said ChulaCov-19 is about to enter its third phase of human trials with jabs scheduled to be administered early next year to March.

