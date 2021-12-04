Man arrested in Italy for attempting to get COVID shot using a fake silicone arm









Italian police have arrested a 50-year-old man who went to get the covid-19 vaccine in order to obtain the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate with a fake silicone arm.

As reported by several international media and the AFP agency, despite the very realistic skin color, no one was fooled by the silicone limb, and the man, in his 50s, was reported to the local police after the incident on Thursday night in Biella, a town near Turin, northwestern Italy.

“The case borders on the ridiculous, were it not for the fact that we are talking about a gesture of enormous gravity,” the head of the Piedmont regional government said in a statement on Facebook.

Albert Cirio added that these facts were “unacceptable in the face of the sacrifice that our entire community has made during the pandemic, in terms of human lives, the social and economic cost.”

An Italian man went for his #coronavirus vaccination with a silicone prosthetic arm since he wanted a vaccination certificate but did not want to actually get jabbed. https://t.co/tRxJ6ZYeQZ — Firstpost (@firstpost) December 4, 2021

According to the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’, this anti-vaccine would have paid hundreds of euros for the silicone arm.

It is unknown whether the subject was wearing a complete fake arm or some kind of silicone coating on his skin. The newspaper ‘La Repubblica’ has suggested that this incident might not be the first of its kind and quotes a message that might have been shared on social networks by the detainee in Biella.

This event coincides with the Italian government’s tightening of the rules for people who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

-Thailand News (TN)

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





