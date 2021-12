A village security guard was shot dead in front of a masjid in Muang district of the southern border province of Yala after attending Friday night prayers.

The victim, Sudeng Jehnoh, was approaching his motorcycle, which was parked in front of the Nurus Salam Mosque in Ban Taloh, Lidol sub-district, to head home when two gunmen,who had been lying in wait, opened fire with shotguns.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

