December 4, 2021

Intense screening of international passengers at Samui Airport, as precaution against Omicron variant

6 hours ago TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport

Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport. Photo: D.G. Bouma. CC BY-SA 4.0.




SAMUI (NNT) – The first international flight to land on Samui island since the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. The personnel of Samui Airport and officials at the point of entry disease control unit have stringently screened the arriving passengers to prevent any spread of the new variant.

Of the 54 passengers on the flight from Singapore, none had traveled to the 8 countries where significant numbers of Covid cases were identified as being caused by the Omicron variant. All passengers passed through a thermal scan and presented evidence of inoculation against Covid as well as proof of a negative RT-PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure. Additionally, the passengers had to present their Thailand Pass at the airport disease control unit before being allowed to progress to immigration. All passengers landing in Samui on a direct international flight are swabbed for the on-arrival RT-PCR test and must stay within their hotel until a negative test result is issued.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

