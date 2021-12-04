Intense screening of international passengers at Samui Airport, as precaution against Omicron variant









SAMUI (NNT) – The first international flight to land on Samui island since the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. The personnel of Samui Airport and officials at the point of entry disease control unit have stringently screened the arriving passengers to prevent any spread of the new variant.

Of the 54 passengers on the flight from Singapore, none had traveled to the 8 countries where significant numbers of Covid cases were identified as being caused by the Omicron variant. All passengers passed through a thermal scan and presented evidence of inoculation against Covid as well as proof of a negative RT-PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure. Additionally, the passengers had to present their Thailand Pass at the airport disease control unit before being allowed to progress to immigration. All passengers landing in Samui on a direct international flight are swabbed for the on-arrival RT-PCR test and must stay within their hotel until a negative test result is issued.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





