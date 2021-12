Restaurants in five districts of Chiang Mai, as well as the resort towns of Hua-Hin and Cha-am, can start serving alcohol as local authorities start easing Covid-19 restrictions.

Chiang Mai governor Prachon Pratsakul issued the order easing the Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday, effective on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

