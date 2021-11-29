Alcohol sales rules tipped to ease
Authorities are considering extending hours for the sale of alcoholic beverages from 9pm to 11pm or midnight in preparation of the upcoming holiday season.
Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Rachakitprakarn, said the proposal will be discussed on Monday at a meeting between government agencies and the hospitality and tourism sectors ahead of the New Year celebrations.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
