November 29, 2021

Measures discussed to help Thailand’s struggling entertainment sector

20 mins ago TN
Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Street in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Youtube.




Thai Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin is scheduled to meet with representatives of musicians, artists, pubs and bars today (Monday), to discuss their problems and ways to ease their suffering, since entertainment venues closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand.

The assistance is a part of the government’s policy not leave any group of people affected by the pandemic behind.

Bars and pubs, as well as musicians working in them, are appealing to the government to be allowed to resume business, especially during the festive season, so they can make a living after two years of closures and job losses.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

