Thai Police Cyber Taskforce launch blitz on fake-dollar gangs









The Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) has joined forces with its US counterparts to crack down on a major fake-dollar gang network, with huge seizures of offset printing machines and thousands of counterfeit $100 bills carried out so far.

Pol Maj Gen Naphanwut Liamsanguan, commander of Investigation Division Provincial Police Region 8 which is also part of the PCT team, told the Bangkok Post that this was the biggest crackdown on a dollar bill forgery gang since 2012.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

