Thai Police Cyber Taskforce launch blitz on fake-dollar gangs
The Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) has joined forces with its US counterparts to crack down on a major fake-dollar gang network, with huge seizures of offset printing machines and thousands of counterfeit $100 bills carried out so far.
Pol Maj Gen Naphanwut Liamsanguan, commander of Investigation Division Provincial Police Region 8 which is also part of the PCT team, told the Bangkok Post that this was the biggest crackdown on a dollar bill forgery gang since 2012.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST