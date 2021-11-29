November 29, 2021

Thai Police Cyber Taskforce launch blitz on fake-dollar gangs

23 mins ago TN
5 US dollar banknotes

Five US dollar banknotes. Photo: geralt (Pixabay).




The Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) has joined forces with its US counterparts to crack down on a major fake-dollar gang network, with huge seizures of offset printing machines and thousands of counterfeit $100 bills carried out so far.

Pol Maj Gen Naphanwut Liamsanguan, commander of Investigation Division Provincial Police Region 8 which is also part of the PCT team, told the Bangkok Post that this was the biggest crackdown on a dollar bill forgery gang since 2012.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

TN

