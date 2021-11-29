November 29, 2021

Pfizer, Moderna Vaccination Attracts Crowds to Bang Sue Grand Station

Bang Grand Station in Chatuchak, Bangkok

Bang Grand Station in Chatuchak, Bangkok. Photo: Poonpun2016. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Nov 29 (TNA) – People flocked into the Bang Sue Grand Station to receive COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna after free jabs of the vaccines were offered free of charge from Nov 26.

Dr. Mingkwan Wichaidit, director of the Institute of Dermatology Thailand and the Central Vaccination Center at the Bang Sue Grand Station, said many people arrived at the station over the past two days for free inoculation with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and no one discarded vaccination queues following reports on the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

