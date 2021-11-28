November 28, 2021

Monkey Festival returns to Lopburi after 2 years

1 min ago TN
Macaque with a juice carton on a fence in Lopburi

Macaque with a juice carton on a fence in Lopburi. Photo: Chris huh.




Observed by tourists and locals, thousands of macaques were delighted with tons of fruit in central Thailand. This is the Monkey Festival in the city of Lopburi, which was held for the first time after two years because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Monkey Festival is an annual tradition in which locals give thanks to macaques for attracting tourists to this city, which is known as “Monkey Province.”

The theme of this year’s festival was “Monkey Wheelchair Party” and the organizer plans to donate 100 wheelchairs to the needy.

Tourists have gradually returned to Thailand after the government launched a travel plan for vaccinated tourists in November. Thanks to this and the appeal of the festival, the country has received more than 100,000 travelers this month.

-Thailand News (TN)

