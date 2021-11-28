LGBTQ+ groups and supporters rally in Bangkok to demand equal rights

LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer. Photo: pxhere.









Thailand’s feminist, LGBTQ+ and pro-democracy groups held exhibitions at Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok today (Sunday), in support of their joint campaign seeking equal rights for all genders.

Those attending the event were invited to sign up in support for their attempt to amend Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code regarding marriage, which states that a marriage is between a man and a woman who are at least 17 years old.

By Thai PBS World

