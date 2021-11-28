November 28, 2021

LGBTQ+ groups and supporters rally in Bangkok to demand equal rights

3 hours ago TN
LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer

LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer. Photo: pxhere.




Thailand’s feminist, LGBTQ+ and pro-democracy groups held exhibitions at Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok today (Sunday), in support of their joint campaign seeking equal rights for all genders.

Those attending the event were invited to sign up in support for their attempt to amend Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code regarding marriage, which states that a marriage is between a man and a woman who are at least 17 years old.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thailand's national COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Three die in Samut Prakan after second jabs of COVID vaccines

10 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police officer

2 Nigerians and 3 Thais arrested in Bangkok for allegedly possessing cocaine worth more than a million baht

1 day ago TN
Expressway in Pathum Thani province

Photographer charged with rape of beauty contestant in Pathum Thani

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Macaque with a juice carton on a fence in Lopburi

Monkey Festival returns to Lopburi after 2 years

2 mins ago TN
LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer

LGBTQ+ groups and supporters rally in Bangkok to demand equal rights

3 hours ago TN
COVID-19 coronavirus testing at BNH Hospital, Bangkok

Doctor who discovered Omicron variant of COVID talks about ‘unusual’ but mild symptoms it causes

4 hours ago TN
Thailand's national COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Three die in Samut Prakan after second jabs of COVID vaccines

10 hours ago TN
Siriraj hospital in Bangkok

Siriraj Hospital cautions against renewed COVID outbreaks in December after resurgence in Europe

10 hours ago TN