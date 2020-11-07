LGBT parade in Bangkok to raise gender equality awareness





The protest today (Saturday), at Samyan and in the Silom commercial district of Bangkok, turned out to be a demonstration by the LGBT community, to raise awareness of gender equality.

Led by Mr. Siraphob Attohee, alias “Rapper”, the demonstrators, who call themselves Free Thai Plus, converged at Samyan intersection at about 4pm before walking to the Silom area in a procession under the theme of “Parade of the Proletarians”.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



