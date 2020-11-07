November 7, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

LGBT parade in Bangkok to raise gender equality awareness

1 min read
25 mins ago TN
LGBT pride flag also known as rainbow flag

LGBT pride flag also known as rainbow flag. Photo: Pxhere. CC0.


The protest today (Saturday), at Samyan and in the Silom commercial district of Bangkok, turned out to be a demonstration by the LGBT community, to raise awareness of gender equality.

Led by Mr. Siraphob Attohee, alias “Rapper”, the demonstrators, who call themselves Free Thai Plus, converged at Samyan intersection at about 4pm before walking to the Silom area in a procession under the theme of “Parade of the Proletarians”.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

LGBT parade in Bangkok to raise gender equality awareness 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

BMTA labour union opposes police use of buses to block protesters

11 hours ago TN
1 min read

Royal Thai Police authorities observe first demonstration of practical drunk-driving checkpoint in Bangkok

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Motorists advised to avoid Lat Phrao ahead of protest at The Mall Bangkapi today

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

UAE relaxes Islamic laws to allow alcohol consumption, sex outside marriage & criminalizes ‘honor killings’

1 min ago TN
1 min read

LGBT parade in Bangkok to raise gender equality awareness

25 mins ago TN
2 min read

Biden Declares Himself Winner in Election as Media Project Him Passing 270 Electoral College Votes

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Indian man in Krabi among 12 new COVID-19 patients

11 hours ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close