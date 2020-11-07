LGBT parade in Bangkok to raise gender equality awareness

LGBT parade in Bangkok to raise gender equality awareness1 min read
The protest today (Saturday), at Samyan and in the Silom commercial district of Bangkok, turned out to be a demonstration by the LGBT community, to raise awareness of gender equality.
Led by Mr. Siraphob Attohee, alias “Rapper”, the demonstrators, who call themselves Free Thai Plus, converged at Samyan intersection at about 4pm before walking to the Silom area in a procession under the theme of “Parade of the Proletarians”.
By Thai PBS World