Biden Declares Himself Winner in Election as Media Project Him Passing 270 Electoral College Votes





Joe Biden has gathered enough votes to win the state of Pennsylvania, according to AP’s call. In light of the Democratic candidate’s projected success in Pennsylvania, the AP has called Biden the winner in the 2020 US presidential election, as with this state he passes the 270 Electoral College votes required to win the presidency.

Biden was quick to react to the news, rushing to thank the country for “choosing” him as the next US president and promising not only to be president for those who voted for him, but also for those who did not.

His Republican opponent, Donald Trump, has not conceded to Biden, instead arguing that the election is far from over. POTUS has accused the Democrat and “his media allies” of rushing to “falsely pose as the winner” in an attempt to conceal the truth, presumably referring to his accusations of voter fraud and the counting of illegal votes that came in after the polls had closed. He added that his campaign will start prosecuting the case in court starting on Monday in a bid to ensure that “election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated”.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Tim Korso, Svetlana Ekimenko

Sputnik International

