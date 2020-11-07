Thousands of Trump Votes Mistakenly Sent to Biden in Michigan County, GOP Says





Republicans have claimed that a possible glitch in vote-counting software used in a Michigan county incorrectly sent thousands of votes for President Donald Trump there to Democratic nominee Joe Biden during the 3 November election.

Michigan GOP chairwoman Laura Cox told reporters on Friday that “in Antrim County, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans, causing a 6,000 vote swing against our candidates”.

She added that “tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes”, saying that “since then, we have now discovered that 47 counties used this same software in the same capacity”.

By Oleg Burunov

Sputnik International

