Thousands of Trump Votes Mistakenly Sent to Biden in Michigan County, GOP Says

Thousands of Trump Votes Mistakenly Sent to Biden in Michigan County, GOP Says1 min read
Republicans have claimed that a possible glitch in vote-counting software used in a Michigan county incorrectly sent thousands of votes for President Donald Trump there to Democratic nominee Joe Biden during the 3 November election.
Michigan GOP chairwoman Laura Cox told reporters on Friday that “in Antrim County, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans, causing a 6,000 vote swing against our candidates”.
She added that “tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes”, saying that “since then, we have now discovered that 47 counties used this same software in the same capacity”.
