November 6, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Turkey policemen, Kurdish MP flee to Greek island in refugee boat

1 min read
8 seconds ago TN
Boat and life jackets belonging to refugees in Lesvos, Greece

Boat and life jackets belonging to refugees in Lesvos, Greece. Photo: jdblack / Pixabay.


A boat full of asylum seekers arrived at the shores of western Greece earlier this week, with a Kurdish MP and 20 former Turkish police officers onboard.

According to the Greek newspaper Ilia Live, the policemen and the member of parliament fled Turkey in order to escape persecution from the Turkish government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The fishing boat, which held 65 passengers overall, was also boarded by other migrants and reportedly ten members of the outlawed terror group the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). They arrived at the coast of the Greek town Katakolo on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to the paper following their arrival, one of the police officers said: “We are from Turkey and we were police officers,” showing the reporters a picture of him on his phone as proof. “We have to get out of here.”

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

Turkey policemen, Kurdish MP flee to Greek island in refugee boat 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Chinese tourists to start travelling after completing 14-day quarantine

9 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Records One New Death from COVID-19

9 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai Airways International puts 34 passenger aircraft up for sale

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Turkey policemen, Kurdish MP flee to Greek island in refugee boat

10 seconds ago TN
2 min read

Indonesia Falls Into Recession for First Time in 22 Years

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Elephants break into Chonburi resident’s home looking for food

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chinese tourists to start travelling after completing 14-day quarantine

9 hours ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close