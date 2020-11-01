November 1, 2020

‘Erdogan pours fuel on fire and supports terrorism’: German politician

Billboard featuring a picture of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Billboard featuring a picture of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: Alain Bachellier / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.


Foreign affairs expert in the opposition German Green Party, Cem Ozdemir, accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of promoting Islamic terrorism in Europe.

Ozdemir said in statements to the German Deutschland network on Friday that “measures must be taken against all these inciters who continue to fuel Islamist extremism for their own purposes motivated by cheap interests.

He added, after the suspected stabbing attack of radical Islamist motives in Nice, southern France: “Turkish President Erdogan constantly pours oil on the fire, and contributes to violence and terrorism.”

The Turkish president had previously criticised the French President, Emmanuel Macron, for defending freedom of expression and publishing offensive cartoons of Islam, after the beheading of a French history teacher.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

