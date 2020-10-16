Terrorism investigation launched after teacher ‘decapitated’ in Paris suburb attack

Terrorism investigation launched after teacher ‘decapitated’ in Paris suburb attack1 min read
A man has been found decapitated in Conflans Saint-Honorine, located some 28 km northwest of Paris, according to media reports citing police sources. The suspect was reportedly shot and killed by law enforcement.
The victim was attacked and “decapitated,” BFMTV reported on Friday. Other media reports suggested the individual had been “stabbed” in the throat and succumbed to his wound.
The incident reportedly occurred outside a local school, and a police spokesman has confirmed that the victim was a middle-school teacher.
Full story: rt.com
RT