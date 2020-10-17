Bangkok public transport systems partially closed

Bangkok public transport systems partially closed1 min read
Services at several stations of the BTS Skytrain, MRT underground train and the Airport Rail Link, three of Bangkok’s major public transport systems, have been suspended in anticipation of another rally for anti-government protesters this evening.
Police said 14 stations of BTS will be closed starting 2.30pm Saturday. They are mostly stations located in the metropolitan areas. They include Aree, Sanampao, Victory Monument, Phyathai, Pathumwan, Siam, Chidlom, Ploenchit, Nana, Asoke, Prompong, National Stadium, Rajdamri and Saladaeng.
By Thai PBS World