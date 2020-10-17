October 17, 2020

Bangkok public transport systems partially closed

BTS skytrain in Bangkok

BTS sky train in Bangkok. Photo: งานของตัว.


Services at several stations of the BTS Skytrain, MRT underground train and the Airport Rail Link, three of Bangkok’s major public transport systems, have been suspended in anticipation of another rally for anti-government protesters this evening.

Police said 14 stations of BTS will be closed starting 2.30pm Saturday. They are mostly stations located in the metropolitan areas. They include Aree, Sanampao, Victory Monument, Phyathai, Pathumwan, Siam, Chidlom, Ploenchit, Nana, Asoke, Prompong, National Stadium, Rajdamri and Saladaeng.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

