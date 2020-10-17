Bangkok public transport systems partially closed





Services at several stations of the BTS Skytrain, MRT underground train and the Airport Rail Link, three of Bangkok’s major public transport systems, have been suspended in anticipation of another rally for anti-government protesters this evening.

Police said 14 stations of BTS will be closed starting 2.30pm Saturday. They are mostly stations located in the metropolitan areas. They include Aree, Sanampao, Victory Monument, Phyathai, Pathumwan, Siam, Chidlom, Ploenchit, Nana, Asoke, Prompong, National Stadium, Rajdamri and Saladaeng.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



