October 16, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Prayut says he will not quit or release detained protesters

1 min read
23 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha during a visit

Prime Minister Of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha during a visit. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has rejected calls, from anti-government protesters, for him to resign immediately and to release all protesters currently being held in detention.

“What did I do wrong? I ask you,” said the Prime Minister, as he responded to a reporter’s question about the protesters’ demand for his resignation.

Asked about the protesters’ demand for the release of all detained protesters and protest leaders, the Prime Minister responded “It is against the law.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Prayut says he will not quit or release detained protesters 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Chinese tourists with STV will arrive in Thailand on Oct 20 and 26

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Plans to Cut Quarantine Period

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

Protesters occupy Ratchaprasong in defiance of state of emergency

23 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Chinese tourists with STV will arrive in Thailand on Oct 20 and 26

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut says he will not quit or release detained protesters

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Plans to Cut Quarantine Period

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

Communication cables catch fire, cause black out in Pattaya

40 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close