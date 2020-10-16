Prayut says he will not quit or release detained protesters





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has rejected calls, from anti-government protesters, for him to resign immediately and to release all protesters currently being held in detention.

“What did I do wrong? I ask you,” said the Prime Minister, as he responded to a reporter’s question about the protesters’ demand for his resignation.

Asked about the protesters’ demand for the release of all detained protesters and protest leaders, the Prime Minister responded “It is against the law.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

