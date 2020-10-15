October 15, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Protesters occupy Ratchaprasong in defiance of state of emergency

Ratchaprasong intersection and shopping district in Bangkok

Ratchaprasong intersection and shopping district in Bangkok. Photo: rollanb / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.


A large number of protesters are occupying the Ratchaprasong intersection, the commercial centre of Bangkok, in defiance of the state of emergency which bans public gathering of five people or more.

The protesters were responding a call by the so-called Khana Ratsadorn group to rally there to reiterate their demand for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign and a new constitution to be adopted.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

