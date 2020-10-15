Protesters occupy Ratchaprasong in defiance of state of emergency

Protesters occupy Ratchaprasong in defiance of state of emergency1 min read
A large number of protesters are occupying the Ratchaprasong intersection, the commercial centre of Bangkok, in defiance of the state of emergency which bans public gathering of five people or more.
The protesters were responding a call by the so-called Khana Ratsadorn group to rally there to reiterate their demand for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign and a new constitution to be adopted.
By Thai PBS World