BANGKOK, Oct 15 (TNA) – The areas around Government House have been cleared for traffic and cleaned by city workers after the anti-government demonstration ended on Thursday.

Prime Minister/Defence Minister Prayut Chan-ocha declared the emergency decree in Bangkok to ban gathering of five or more people, put into effect at 4 am on Thursday.

