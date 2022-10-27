October 27, 2022

Chinese businessman linked to Bangkok pub raid is donor of Palang Pracharath

2 hours ago TN
Bangkok cityscape at night

Bangkok cityscape at night. Photo: Pikist.




A Chinese businessman linked to a pub in Yannawa district of Bangkok raided by police on Tuesday night is listed as a donor of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin admitted on Thursday.

Somsak, the chief strategist of Palang Pracharath, said the businessman, Chaiyanat Kornchayanant, donated as much as three million baht to the party last year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Thai police look at pubs’ ties to China groups

1 hour ago TN
Young Liberals and Democrats of Asia at Democrat Party HQ

Democrat Party hit with another major defection

2 hours ago TN
Miss Universe Thailand 2021

Jakkaphong aka Anne Completely Takes over Miss Universe

2 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Seven-meter python swallows woman in Indonesia

1 hour ago TN
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Thai police look at pubs’ ties to China groups

1 hour ago TN
Young Liberals and Democrats of Asia at Democrat Party HQ

Democrat Party hit with another major defection

2 hours ago TN
Miss Universe Thailand 2021

Jakkaphong aka Anne Completely Takes over Miss Universe

2 hours ago TN
Bangkok cityscape at night

Chinese businessman linked to Bangkok pub raid is donor of Palang Pracharath

2 hours ago TN