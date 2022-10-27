Chinese businessman linked to Bangkok pub raid is donor of Palang Pracharath









A Chinese businessman linked to a pub in Yannawa district of Bangkok raided by police on Tuesday night is listed as a donor of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin admitted on Thursday.

Somsak, the chief strategist of Palang Pracharath, said the businessman, Chaiyanat Kornchayanant, donated as much as three million baht to the party last year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

