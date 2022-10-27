October 27, 2022

Prayut elaborates on 3 core strategies for elevating Thailand’s prosperity level

2 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at the Government office

PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at the Government office. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The prime minister has asserted a revamp of Thailand requires the implementation of 3 core strategies that would elevate prosperity and people’s overall livelihood.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha delivered a speech on the topic “Accelerating Thailand.” He elaborated the government strives to concretely bring various initiatives to realization as it prepares the nation for future challenges. One goal is to elevate the overall wealth of the nation and dissipate prosperity to every locality so people’s livelihood could improve. Three core strategies are being implemented for these purposes. The first strategy involves infrastructure development for transportation as well as for digital affairs. Infrastructure will open up opportunities for people to make their living and be self-reliant. The second strategy involves the electric vehicles industry and modern agriculture. These two industries are poised to become among the world’s largest in the future. The third strategy concerns the use of the banking sector to create opportunities for new entrepreneurs and enterprises.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Thai police look at pubs’ ties to China groups

1 hour ago TN
Young Liberals and Democrats of Asia at Democrat Party HQ

Democrat Party hit with another major defection

2 hours ago TN
Miss Universe Thailand 2021

Jakkaphong aka Anne Completely Takes over Miss Universe

2 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Seven-meter python swallows woman in Indonesia

1 hour ago TN
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Thai police look at pubs’ ties to China groups

1 hour ago TN
Young Liberals and Democrats of Asia at Democrat Party HQ

Democrat Party hit with another major defection

2 hours ago TN
Miss Universe Thailand 2021

Jakkaphong aka Anne Completely Takes over Miss Universe

2 hours ago TN
Bangkok cityscape at night

Chinese businessman linked to Bangkok pub raid is donor of Palang Pracharath

2 hours ago TN