Thai economy expected to be affected by global turbulence for 2 more years
Thailand’s economy will be affected by global economic turbulence, which may for last two years, during which growth in Thai exports will contract while domestic inflation will increase, said Kobsak Pootrakool, former Prime Minister’s Office Minister and, currently, senior executive vice president of the Bangkok Bank, yesterday (Saturday).
Speaking about “Economic Turbulence 2022 and How to Cope with It”, he said that all countries must be prepared to cope with the consequences of international geo-political conflicts, energy and food crises, turbulence in global capital and financial markets and an economic slowdown in China.
By Thai PBS World