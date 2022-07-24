July 24, 2022

Thai economy expected to be affected by global turbulence for 2 more years

10 hours ago TN
Skyline of High City Buildings in Bangkok

Skyline of High City Buildings in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo by Public Domain.




Thailand’s economy will be affected by global economic turbulence, which may for last two years, during which growth in Thai exports will contract while domestic inflation will increase, said Kobsak Pootrakool, former Prime Minister’s Office Minister and, currently, senior executive vice president of the Bangkok Bank, yesterday (Saturday).

Speaking about “Economic Turbulence 2022 and How to Cope with It”, he said that all countries must be prepared to cope with the consequences of international geo-political conflicts, energy and food crises, turbulence in global capital and financial markets and an economic slowdown in China.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Thailand border in Poipet town

Anutin wants Nigerian monkeypox patient to stay in Cambodia

10 hours ago TN
Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Prayut and ten ministers survive latest censure debate

1 day ago TN
Ban Laem Market on the Thai-Cambodian border in Chanthaburi

Nigerian man on overstay with monkeypox may have fled to Cambodia

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province

Nightclub in Walking Street raided for multiple alleged violations, say Pattaya police

1 hour ago TN
Sri Thanu beach in Koh Phangan

Dutch tourist rushed to hospital after breaking her leg in Koh Phangan

1 hour ago TN
Rear view of a Toyota ambulance in Chiang Mai

Body of Belgian tourist who fell from a raft into rapids in Chiang Mai found

2 hours ago TN
Hin Sam Wan, the so-called Three Whale Rock in Bueng Kan

Thailand’s most mysterious attraction: whale-shaped rocks in Bueng Kan

2 hours ago TN
Skyline of High City Buildings in Bangkok

Thai economy expected to be affected by global turbulence for 2 more years

10 hours ago TN