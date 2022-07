Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has indicated there are no plans for Thailand to seek the return of the Nigerian monkeypox patient from Cambodia.

Mr Anutin said on Sunday he expected the patient to receive treatment in Cambodia. “It’s good to see him treated there,” he said, adding he expected his condition would improve.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadtaya Chuenniran and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

