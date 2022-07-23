Nigerian man on overstay with monkeypox may have fled to Cambodia
PHUKET, July 22 (TNA) – A 27-year-old Nigerian man who is the first monkeypox case of Thailand fled his treatment process and officials were searching for him.
The man arrived in Thailand last October, never exited the country and already overstayed his visa. Officials concerned thus doubted he is the first monkeypox case in the country. The visa violation may be a reason for his escape.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
