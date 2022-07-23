July 23, 2022

Nigerian man on overstay with monkeypox may have fled to Cambodia

Ban Laem Market on the Thai-Cambodian border in Chanthaburi

Ban Laem Market on the Thai-Cambodian border in Chanthaburi. Photo: KAI LARS SCHERER. CC BY 3.0.




PHUKET, July 22 (TNA) – A 27-year-old Nigerian man who is the first monkeypox case of Thailand fled his treatment process and officials were searching for him.

The man arrived in Thailand last October, never exited the country and already overstayed his visa. Officials concerned thus doubted he is the first monkeypox case in the country. The visa violation may be a reason for his escape.

