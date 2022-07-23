Prayut and ten ministers survive latest censure debate
After intense behind-the-scenes lobbying and horse-trading to secure the votes of MPs from the smaller parties, known as the Group of 16, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and 10 other ministers survived the 4-day Opposition censure vote this morning (Saturday).
The prime minister thanked the MPs for their support, saying that the result will serve as a morale booster for him to work harder for the country and the people.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World