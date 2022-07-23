July 23, 2022

Prayut and ten ministers survive latest censure debate

14 hours ago TN
Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




After intense behind-the-scenes lobbying and horse-trading to secure the votes of MPs from the smaller parties, known as the Group of 16, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and 10 other ministers survived the 4-day Opposition censure vote this morning (Saturday).

The prime minister thanked the MPs for their support, saying that the result will serve as a morale booster for him to work harder for the country and the people.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

