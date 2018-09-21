European migrant crisis
Merkel Pushes Deal With Northern Africa to Shield Europe From Illegal Migrants

By TN / September 21, 2018

Following a meeting of EU leaders in Salzburg, Austria, where they agreed to cooperate closer with Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, and Libya to curb illegal migration, the German chancellor has spoken out for modelling an agreement with them after a similar deal with Turkey.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has advocated for taking the European deal with Ankara, according to which Turkey agreed to help with more than 3 million refugees in exchange for several billion dollars, as an example for an accord with the Northern African states.

“Ultimately, we’ll need agreements and accords that are structured like the agreement between the European Union and Turkey,” Merkel said, recognizing that the situation of every country would require a different solution.

Full story: sputniknews.com

