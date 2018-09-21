North to face cold season sooner and longer dry spell

Cold season will come sooner to the northern region which will experience longer period of dry season due to less than normal accumulated rainfall estimated at just 50 percent of the normal level, said Mr Methi Mahayotnant, director of the northern meteorological centre, on Thursday.
He disclosed that many areas in Chiang Mai and Lamphun provinces are now experiencing drought.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
