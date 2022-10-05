October 5, 2022

Anti-cybercrime team seizes 38 SIM boxes and arrests 2 suspects in Chumphon

Smartphone SIM cards

Police from Thailand’s Cybercrime Investigation Bureau arrested two men, believed to be members of a call centre scam gang, and seized 38 SIM boxes (SIM-Banks) in raids on 11 apartments in the southern province of Chumphon yesterday (Tuesday).

Cybercrime Investigation Bureau Commissioner, Pol Lt-Gen Worawat Watnakhonbancha, said that each SIM box can handle 32 SIM cards at the same time and the 38 SIM boxes seized can handle up to 600,000 telephone calls a day.

