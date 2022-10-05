Four Chinese nationals rescued after losing contact while fishing off of Phuket









Four Chinese businessmen have been rescued after losing contact after their boat engine broke down while fishing off of Phuket.

The Royal Thai Navy reported yesterday in the early morning (October 4th) that the four Chinese men went into the sea on a small boat near the Racha Noi Island in Phuket for fishing. Their latest location before losing contact was near Green Island.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





