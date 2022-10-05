October 5, 2022

Four Chinese nationals rescued after losing contact while fishing off of Phuket

1 hour ago TN
Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour

Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour. Photo: Duncan Wilson.




Four Chinese businessmen have been rescued after losing contact after their boat engine broke down while fishing off of Phuket.

The Royal Thai Navy reported yesterday in the early morning (October 4th) that the four Chinese men went into the sea on a small boat near the Racha Noi Island in Phuket for fishing. Their latest location before losing contact was near Green Island.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket

Eight people identified as high-risk contacts for Monkeypox in Phuket

1 day ago TN
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Swede escapes unharmed from a burning car in Phuket

2 days ago TN
Vegetarian Festival in Phuket Island

Thousands of local residents and foreigners join ‘Yu Keng’ ceremony as a part of Vegetarian Festival in Phuket on Sunday

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Flood in Chakkarat District, Kora

Flood Concern in Northeast due to Overflowing Reservoirs

58 mins ago TN
Floods in Bangkok

Bangkok urges residents to work from home as city battles heavy rains

1 hour ago TN
Smartphone SIM cards

Anti-cybercrime team seizes 38 SIM boxes and arrests 2 suspects in Chumphon

1 hour ago TN
Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour

Four Chinese nationals rescued after losing contact while fishing off of Phuket

1 hour ago TN
Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

16 Chinese nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegal money-lending

1 hour ago TN