16 Chinese nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegal money-lending
CHON BURI: Sixteen Chinese nationals suspected of running an illegal online money-lending business were arrested during a police raid in the beach town of Pattaya beach town on Wednesday.
Police and immigration officers raided a three-story townhouse in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district at around 3pm on Wednesday following information that a gang of foreign nationals had been using the house as an operations base providing illegal online money-lending services to clients in Hong Kong.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST
