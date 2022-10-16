October 5, 2022

16 Chinese nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegal money-lending

1 hour ago TN
Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

Nongprue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri. Photo: song songroov. CC BY 3.0.




CHON BURI: Sixteen Chinese nationals suspected of running an illegal online money-lending business were arrested during a police raid in the beach town of Pattaya beach town on Wednesday.

Police and immigration officers raided a three-story townhouse in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district at around 3pm on Wednesday following information that a gang of foreign nationals had been using the house as an operations base providing illegal online money-lending services to clients in Hong Kong.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST

