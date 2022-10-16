16 Chinese nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegal money-lending









CHON BURI: Sixteen Chinese nationals suspected of running an illegal online money-lending business were arrested during a police raid in the beach town of Pattaya beach town on Wednesday.

Police and immigration officers raided a three-story townhouse in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district at around 3pm on Wednesday following information that a gang of foreign nationals had been using the house as an operations base providing illegal online money-lending services to clients in Hong Kong.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





