April 16, 2022

Police raid two ‘restaurants’ allegedly open after hours in Pattaya

6 hours ago TN
Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Entertainment venue in Pattaya. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.




Police raided two ‘restaurants’ in Pattaya for allegedly violating the current legal closing time for alcohol serving venues of 11:00 P.M.

A team from the Pattaya City Police led by the Police Chief Colonel Kunlachart Kunlachai raided two ‘restaurants’ in Soi LK Metro Buakhao. Legally, bars and nightclubs are still closed in Thailand as part of Covid-19 measures but have been allowed to temporarily open as converted restaurants since December.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News

