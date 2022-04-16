Police raid two ‘restaurants’ allegedly open after hours in Pattaya
Police raided two ‘restaurants’ in Pattaya for allegedly violating the current legal closing time for alcohol serving venues of 11:00 P.M.
A team from the Pattaya City Police led by the Police Chief Colonel Kunlachart Kunlachai raided two ‘restaurants’ in Soi LK Metro Buakhao. Legally, bars and nightclubs are still closed in Thailand as part of Covid-19 measures but have been allowed to temporarily open as converted restaurants since December.
By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News