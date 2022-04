Police arrested 34 people and confiscated 58 guns and over 6,000 rounds of ammunition during a midweek crackdown on a gang illegally selling firearms online.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittprapat, a deputy police chief and head of the Police Cyber Task Force, said raids targeted members of “Guns for Love”, a chat group where firearms, gun parts and ammunition were traded.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts