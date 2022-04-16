Former Democrat deputy leader Prinn surrenders to Thai police to face sexual assault charges
In what is regarded as Thailand’s most significant #metoo case to date, former Democrat party deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi surrendered at Lumpini police station this morning (Saturday), to acknowledge charges of sexual assault filed against him by multiple women.
Prinn is the only son of former deputy prime minister and former director-general of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Supachai Panitchpakdi.
By Thai PBS World