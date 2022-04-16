Former Democrat deputy leader Prinn surrenders to Thai police to face sexual assault charges









In what is regarded as Thailand’s most significant #metoo case to date, former Democrat party deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi surrendered at Lumpini police station this morning (Saturday), to acknowledge charges of sexual assault filed against him by multiple women.

Prinn is the only son of former deputy prime minister and former director-general of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Supachai Panitchpakdi.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





