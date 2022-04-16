April 16, 2022

Former Democrat deputy leader Prinn surrenders to Thai police to face sexual assault charges

6 hours ago TN
Phra Ratchawang Metropolitan Police Station, Bangkok

Phra Ratchawang Metropolitan Police Station in Bangkok. Photo: Iudexvivorum.




In what is regarded as Thailand’s most significant #metoo case to date, former Democrat party deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi surrendered at Lumpini police station this morning (Saturday), to acknowledge charges of sexual assault filed against him by multiple women.

Prinn is the only son of former deputy prime minister and former director-general of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Supachai Panitchpakdi.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

